Blocknet Market Capitalization Reaches $11.91 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $11.91 million and $17,646.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00007471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 90.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,354,707 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

