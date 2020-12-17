Blakecoin (BLC) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $19,503.09 and approximately $7.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,938.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $645.06 or 0.02812071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00451177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.19 or 0.01360968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00700955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.10 or 0.00327384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 28,384,722 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

