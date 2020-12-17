Blakecoin (BLC) Market Cap Reaches $18,553.42

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $18,553.42 and approximately $6.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,792.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.43 or 0.02925003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00418588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.99 or 0.01417866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00716618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00326697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 28,375,439 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

