Bitzeny (ZNY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 72.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $261,284.90 and approximately $47.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.64 or 0.00445904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

