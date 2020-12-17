BitTube Market Capitalization Hits $2.10 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $11,928.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00696368 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

