BITTO (BITTO) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. BITTO has a market capitalization of $726,055.28 and approximately $216,997.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITTO has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One BITTO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00061523 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000954 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00020640 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005280 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004787 BTC.

BITTO Token Profile

BITTO is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,959,663 tokens. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com

BITTO Token Trading

BITTO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

