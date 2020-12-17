BitSend (BSD) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $112,157.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00474548 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002581 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014283 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002820 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.91 or 0.01703922 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,363,425 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars.

