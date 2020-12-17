Bitradio Price Up 54.9% This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $104,991.78 and $103.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 54.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005604 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,454,167 coins and its circulating supply is 9,454,163 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

