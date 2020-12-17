Bitradio Market Cap Hits $88,090.12 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $88,090.12 and $25.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005937 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,453,652 coins and its circulating supply is 9,453,647 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

