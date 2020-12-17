Bitcore (BTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.15 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $700.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,486.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.90 or 0.02845717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00446539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.01369333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.00700253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00331882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00028378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,486,071 coins and its circulating supply is 17,985,112 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

