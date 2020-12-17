BitcoiNote Price Tops $0.0024 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 105.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $29,056.84 and $30.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 223.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,191,667 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

