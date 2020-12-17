BitcoiNote Market Cap Reaches $44,218.84 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 74.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 393.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $44,218.84 and $138.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,194,140 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

