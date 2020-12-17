Bitcoin Zero Trading 110.9% Higher This Week (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 110.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $113,123.09 and approximately $11,285.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00024720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00142192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.52 or 0.00839694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00170640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00405247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00132964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00083070 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.