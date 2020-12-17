Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,846.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $123,169.20 and $14,846.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 77.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00132461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00786499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00165584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00388275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00077670 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

