Bitcoin Interest Market Capitalization Hits $20,768.01 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $20,768.01 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00329308 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00041354 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00053650 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

