BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Market Cap Reaches $1.91 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $153,719.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00061600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00391021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023676 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.