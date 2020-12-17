Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 132,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 30,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $91.65 million, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

