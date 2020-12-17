Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.61

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.61 and last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 137719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 175.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,169,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 21.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 156.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,272 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $55,779,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $39,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

