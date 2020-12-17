BidaskClub Downgrades YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) to Buy

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on YRC Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

Shares of YRCW stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.32. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $57,500.00. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.