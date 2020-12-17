Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 613,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,146. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

