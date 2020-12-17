Beam (BEAM) Market Cap Reaches $37.72 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 84.3% higher against the US dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $37.72 million and $56.54 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002158 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 391.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 77,332,520 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

