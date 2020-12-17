BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Plans $0.24 Dividend

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2425 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

BDO Unibank stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

