BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) (ETR:BYW6) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.05

Shares of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) (ETR:BYW6) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €33.05 ($38.88) and last traded at €32.75 ($38.53), with a volume of 37658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €32.50 ($38.24).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

