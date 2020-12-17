Basic Attention Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $170.92 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $346.04 million and approximately $170.92 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00059458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00368548 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,492,067,763 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

