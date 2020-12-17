Band Protocol (BAND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $93.41 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for $6.81 or 0.00031262 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $139.61 million and approximately $93.41 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00139985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00822533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00167996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00404026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00131748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00082063 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

