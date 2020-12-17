Balancer Price Tops $13.67 on Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.67 or 0.00063234 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $94.95 million and $119.52 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00142157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.00836412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00170597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00407160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00133109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00083394 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

