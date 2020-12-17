Balancer Market Capitalization Achieves $92.94 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $13.38 or 0.00059000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $92.94 million and $110.91 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00132461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00786499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00165584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00388275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00077670 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

