Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Stock Price Up 47.7%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) rose 47.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 9,798,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,902% from the average daily volume of 163,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

ATXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

