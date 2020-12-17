Auroracoin Price Hits $0.0804 on Major Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $264.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,819.90 or 1.00000617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024810 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00061528 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

