Aurora (AOA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $18.36 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg.

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

