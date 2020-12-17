Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.61

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 7287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

AEXAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

