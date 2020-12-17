Atlas Protocol Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $308,884.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00140462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.26 or 0.00822585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00168563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00403995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00131605 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00081953 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

