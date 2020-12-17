Atlas Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $203,643.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00131925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00786729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00164915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00385910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00124739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00077543 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

