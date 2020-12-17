Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.97. Approximately 915,849 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 524,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AY. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,350,000 after buying an additional 1,200,232 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 920,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after buying an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,040,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 630,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 381,903 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

