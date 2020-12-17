Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATASY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Atlantia has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

