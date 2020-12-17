Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Trading Down 6%

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.55. 2,154,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 676,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,220.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $108,130. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 57.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athenex by 142.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Athenex by 10.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

