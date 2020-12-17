ATC Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $266,308.39 and $4.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00430723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000301 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,453,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

