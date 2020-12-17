AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,400 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,515.29 ($111.25).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,645 ($99.88) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,114.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,382.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £100.33 billion and a PE ratio of 40.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

