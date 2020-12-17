AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,400 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,515.29 ($111.25).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,645 ($99.88) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,114.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,382.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £100.33 billion and a PE ratio of 40.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

