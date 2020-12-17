Asian Fintech (AFIN) Trading 39.3% Higher Over Last Week

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $17.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00131925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00786729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00164915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00385910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00124739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00077543 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.