Asian Fintech (AFIN) Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Asian Fintech has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00140336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.89 or 0.00820649 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00168411 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00403828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00131762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00081766 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

