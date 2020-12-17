Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) dropped 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.29 and last traded at $66.45. Approximately 6,503,368 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 991% from the average daily volume of 596,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.25.

ARVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arvinas by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

