ArtByte Price Reaches $0.0000 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00443952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

