Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.45. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 25,836 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

