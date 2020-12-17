Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $108.40

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.40 and traded as high as $116.54. Arkema shares last traded at $116.54, with a volume of 1,060 shares changing hands.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.23.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.