Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.39

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001683 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $49.21 million and $2.96 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,077,272 coins and its circulating supply is 125,856,375 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

