Argentum (ARG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

