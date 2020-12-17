Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells $2,877,897.60 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 59,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,877,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 62,261 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $3,021,526.33.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $4,219,918.23.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 65,347 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,646,553.50.

On Monday, September 28th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,127 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,315,357.31.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,335 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $775,526.85.

NYSE ARES traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 538,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 111.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

