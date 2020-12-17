Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Trading Up 5.2% After Dividend Announcement

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.57. 319,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 488,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $438.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

