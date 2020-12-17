Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Up 6.1%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.80. 1,962,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,121,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Several brokerages have commented on FUV. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $450.60 million, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 481,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,578.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $300,900. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth $840,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.