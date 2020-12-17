ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Up 9.5%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.18. 8,202,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 4,546,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

